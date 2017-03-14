Here's What We Know About Stranger Things 3 So Far

Netflix

Breathe a deep sigh of relief: Everything is going to be just fine for Noah Schnapp come season 3 of Stranger Things. Or at least as fine as things can be in Hawkins, Indiana.

Executive producer Shawn Levy clarified his earlier comments that Will Byers (Schnapp) will be getting a “break” next season. “Everyone assumed that meant he wasn’t going to be in that much of season 3,” Levy told MTV News and other outlets at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, later clarifying, "It’s not that Will isn’t going to be a huge part of season 3, it’s just, we put Noah Schnapp through the emotional ringer in season 2, so I just meant we’re gonna let him do other kinds of scenes other than exorcisms and hauntings.”

That’s not to say that Will, or anyone else, is safe. In fact, thanks to the final visual of season 2, we know that there are still bad forces lurking in the Upside Down, just waiting for the opportunity to jump out of their dimension and into ours. “The Shadow Monster is still out there," Levy warned, adding that the danger to come is "definitely evil related to his agenda, which we learn more about in season 3."

He continued down this ominous path, telling People that "change is coming for Hawkins, and change is coming for these characters, whether they like it or not.”

Brian To for the Paley Center

Fortunately, it sounds like that change won't affect our favorite young couples — at least not when season 3 picks up one year later. Levy told The Hollywood Reporter, “Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas. But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability.”

If that makes things sound uncertain for their young love, maybe it should. As Levy told People, “There’s definitely new love — whether or not it’s in a love triangle, I don’t want to say.” (Perhaps this will have something to do with new cast member Maya Hawke, as Robin, coming to Hawkins.)

One thing we can be certain of is that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) will continue to be the best babysitter of all time, so perhaps he decided to postpone going to college, after all. "I'll just say we won't be abandoning the Dad Steve magic. I don't want to say much more, but I literally feel that we were walking along and we stumbled onto a gold mine with Dad Steve," Levy told THR.

As for any other hints, it’s best to wait for the surprise. “Even though people think they want to know, I promise you it’s so much more juicy if you experience it when we release the show,” Levy said.

Stranger Things 3 begins filming next month. A premiere date has not been released.