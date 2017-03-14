She's Baaack: Here's How Angelina Blindsided The Jersey Shore Family Vacation Gang

Plus, find out what she had to say to her former roomies

Saying Grace will never be the same in the Jersey Shore house.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation installment, the guys (Vinny, Ronnie, Pauly D and The Situation) sit down for a feast (that corn on the cob) and take a moment to express their gratitude.

"God, thank you for this food and for a great weekend with the boys," Vinny sincerely states in the clip above. "I wouldn't have done it with anyone else. I love you guys."

But little do the guys know that a certain someone is approaching the front door. And then...a knock.

What happens when Sitch greets the visitor -- and discovers it's Angelina ? And what message does she have for her former roommates? Watch it all go down in the video, share your thoughts on Angelina's arrival and don't miss the global premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c.