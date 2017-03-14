Why Is The Jersey Shore Gang Screaming Bloody Murder?

Screaming on Jersey Shore -- whether it be at Karma to a catchy tune or in the heat of a major argument -- was a common occurrence because the cast of the MTV show isn't known for being quiet and reserved. And in a sneak peek of the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, below, the gang is back to its loud ways. Except we're witnessing a brand-new type of shrieking -- it sounds like they're watching a horror flick.
"What the f**k is that?" Snooki exclaims as Pauly D brings a big, mysterious green bag into the gang's new digs. Excellent q, Nicole...
But she's not the only one who is genuinely perplexed, and the confusion only grows as Pauly opens up said sack. What's Snooki's theory as to what's inside? And how does everyone react as the zipper comes undone? Watch the video to see more, and keep watching the Road to Vacation specials on Thursdays at 8/7c as we approach the global premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on
Jerzday Thursday, April 5 at 8/7c!