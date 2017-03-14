Why Is The Jersey Shore Gang Screaming Bloody Murder?

Screaming on Jersey Shore -- whether it be at Karma to a catchy tune or in the heat of a major argument -- was a common occurrence because the cast of the MTV show isn't known for being quiet and reserved. And in a sneak peek of the premiere episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, below, the gang is back to its loud ways. Except we're witnessing a brand-new type of shrieking -- it sounds like they're watching a horror flick.

"What the f**k is that?" Snooki exclaims as Pauly D brings a big, mysterious green bag into the gang's new digs. Excellent q, Nicole...