Liam Payne Sang For The Royal Family And Thankfully Didn’t Choose ‘Strip That Down’

Getty Images

Monday (March 12) was a big day in the U.K., as princess-to-be Meghan Markle made her first public appearance with her soon-to-be grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth. And for their big outing, they got a most special treat: a sweet serenade from Liam Payne.

The One Direction singer joined the Royal Family at Westminster Abbey for an event celebrating Commonwealth Day. What is that, you ask? It's a holiday that celebrates the Commonwealth of Nations, which are basically all of the 53 countries that the Queen rules over. But back to Liam! Because “Strip That Down” isn’t really Royal Family-appropriate, he opted to perform an acoustic cover of John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change.” Accompanied by two guitarists, Payne sat on a bar stool and crooned a faithful, falsetto-flaunting rendition of the song that we’re sure Mayer would approve of.

No word on the Royal Family’s review of Payne’s performance, but we can only hope it was impressive enough to score him an invite to Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding.

Until we find out for sure, please appreciate this photo of Queen Elizabeth meeting your crush.