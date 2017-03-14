Why Farrah Is No Longer Filming With Teen Mom OG

'There are so many paths in my life'

"Farrah is no longer filming with Teen Mom" was the message that flashed on the screen at the conclusion of tonight's episode.

Here's what happened: Last week's installment concluded with executive producer Morgan and producer Jordan arriving at Farrah's door to speak with her about her producers and her involvement with an adult-themed webcam show. Morgan spoke about Farrah's producer Kristen and stated that Farrah "has very little empathy or compassion for other people."

"Do you feel like you respect the people that are around you who are trying to make the show and spend all this time?" Morgan asked.

"I respect people who respect me," Farrah responded.

"You got rid of her," Morgan stated, while Farrah disputed his claim and insisted Kristen could work with other cast members and "bounce around and annoy the s**t out of everybody else."

After making no progress on the Kristen issue -- Farrah stated "F**k, shoot me for being who I am" while Morgan called her "difficult" -- Farrah eventually said that she "didn't need any more drama."

Morgan also addressed "the adult activities that have been going on" and how Farrah had previously stated that she wouldn't continue to make adult videos.

"You can choose to do whatever you want -- nobody is here to cast judgement on anything. But if you choose to work in the adult industry, we can't continue to film you for Teen Mom," he said.

Farrah responded with "okay," and Morgan stressed that it was ultimately her decision to decide her future.

Farrah's response: "Who are you to tell someone to choose one thing? I don't have to choose anything."

In the end, Farrah opted to continue pursuing her adult webcam project.

"Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things -- all that stuff is more beneficial," she told Morgan and Jordan on the phone, after they'd all had a group meeting later that day. "And I will always continue to do that, regardless if it's on my own show, not on MTV anymore.

She continued: "There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I'm only 26."

Morgan stated that he wanted her to do what was best for her, for her family and for her career. With that, Farrah told him that her lawyer would be in touch. "I wish you guys all the best," she concluded.

What do you think of Farrah's decision? Share your thoughts in the comments, and keep watching Teen Mom OG on Mondays at 9/8c.