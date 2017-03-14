Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reveals Details About His Brand-New Baby Girl

Plus, find out what surprises the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star most about being a dad

The Jersey Shore gang is a real family -- and there's a brand-new addition to the lovable clan. This calls for a toast with some Ron Ron Juice...

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- who is on MTV every Jerzday Thursday with his brothers/sisters from another mother -- welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley on April 3. The two had shared on Christmas Eve that they would soon have a petite guidette princess to call their own. The little lady's moniker: Ariana. Us Weekly was first to break the news.

"In the beginning, when me and my girlfriend were first hooking up, we would joke around and say, 'Imagine if we had a kid,'" Ronnie revealed to MTV News. "I always knew that I was going to have a girl, so we came up with Ariana. And when we found out that [Jen] was pregnant, we said that it was only right that we name [the baby] Ariana. It was faith," he said, adding that she isn't named after anyone.

Now that Baby Ariana is here, how would Ron describe being a dad?

"Fatherhood has surprised me in many ways," he stated. "You love all of these people throughout your life, and then you finally have a baby and you start to realize what real love is. I look at her, and I'm like, 'I made that. That came from me.'"

And while we have to wait to see a glimpse of the MTV munchkin, Ron said the peanut looks just like her daddy.

"She didn't get the good looks," he joked.

keep up with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c!