Is Lil Wayne Throwing Shots At Birdman On 'Vizine'?

Today (March 5), underwear brand Ethika drops Lil Wayne's "Vizine." The song is a teaser from their upcoming RGB 2 mixtape and finds the New Orleans rapper throwing his pop culture-laden bars over a twinkling beat. Interestingly, Weezy flips a famous Kanye lyric from "Power" to potentially shade Birdman.

"No one man should have all that power if he can't afford to pay the light bills," raps Wayne at the beginning of the track. The reference might allude to Birdman's recent financial troubles. The Cash Money records founder was slapped with a $12 million foreclosure lawsuit for a Miami Beach mansion and office building, according to the South Florida Business Journal.

During the second verse, Weezy claims he'll die for Young Money and mentions that a certain somebody is losing allies — "You running out of tears and you running out of volunteers / Young Mula bitch, I die for the logo."

Wayne and Birdman have publicly been at odds since December 2014 when Weezy sent out the tweet, "To all my fans, I want u to know that my album won't and hasn't been released bekuz Baby & Cash Money Rec. refuse to release it." Unfortunately, Tha Carter V is still unreleased.

Through this entire debacle, the YMCMB leader has taken numerous shots at his father figure, filed a lawsuit for $51 million, and claimed he was retiring. Recently in an interview with Rap-Up, Birdman guaranteed fans would receive Tha Carter V, but there is no confirmation of this from Wayne himself.

"Vizine" merely marks the latest chapter of this unfortunate saga.