These Photos Of Jennifer Lawrence Climbing Over Seats With Wine In Hand Are Too Real

Getty Images

She's not even nominated and Jennifer Lawrence has already blessed the 2018 Oscars in ways big and small. This year, she's presenting the Oscar for Best Actress in lieu of Casey Affleck, who pulled out of his presenter duties earlier this year. That being said, Lawrence's got some major time to kill — Best Actress is one of the last awards presented at the Academy Awards — so in typical J-Law fashion, she hit the bar before settling into her seat for the long, three-hour ceremony ahead.

On her way back to her seat, Lawrence said hello to her friend, actress Salma Hayek, with a hug and kiss. They had a pleasant chat. (Or at least it looked pleasant — I can't read lips!)

Getty Images

There's only one problem: Lawrence didn't sit in that particular row of seats. And there was no way in hell that she was going to walk all the way around — in heels! — when she could just, you know, hike up her shiny gold Dior dress and climb over those maroon seats in the Dolby Theatre.

Getty Images

Lawrence wasn't going to let her commitment to white wine slow her down either. She has two hands! She's a multitasking Millennial! Come on, she has an Oscar; she can climb over some seats.

Getty Images

Thank you for being you, J-Law. It's important to be reminded that, even on Hollywood's biggest night, our favorite stars really are just like us — just with easier access to couture threads and free drinks.