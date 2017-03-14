Amanda Seyfried Does Something All Harry Potter Fans Do In This Gringo Sneak Peek

We've all had this experience: Someone mentions the name "Harry" and we automatically think "Potter." Truly, it's become a reflex in all people of a certain age, and in this exclusive clip from the upcoming dark action comedy Gringo, Amanda Seyfried does exactly that.

The movie is about Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo), whose bosses, Richard Rusk (Joel Edgerton) and Elaine Markinson (Charlize Theron), send him to Mexico after their company develops a Weed Pill. Harold is tasked with setting up the manufacturing plant south of the border, but while there, the businessman is kidnapped by the cartel and held with a $5 million ransom — and that is where his problems begin.

In this tender exclusive sneak peek, Sunny (Seyfried) cares for Harold after some kind of incident leaves him bedridden and in need of painkillers. Their introductions lead to a dreamy exchange about their names, which eventually leads Sunny to suggest Harold change his name to Harry, after successful Harrys Houdini, S. Truman, and — of course! — Potter. Amazed by her own genius, Sunny says, "I love Harry Potter. I've read every single book!"

But has she seen the movies, the stage play, and visited the theme parks? Maybe we'll find out when Gringo hits theaters on March 9.