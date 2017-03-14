Courtesy of Netflix

This is what happens when you give teens access to handhelds and disposable cameras

The Teen Cast Of Everything Sucks! Take Us Behind The Scenes In This Exclusive Video

Life imitated art on the set of Everything Sucks! when Netflix gave its teen cast access to handheld cameras straight out of the '90s and asked them to document the behind-the-scenes adventures of Boring High School's finest.

But what happens when you give a bunch of teens cameras and ask them to run wild? Magic, duh. Take a tour of Sydney Sweeney's crib (a.k.a. her trailer), revel in the joy of baggy '90s fashion, and watch the unscripted antics of your favorite high school rejects in this exclusive video below:

The young cast became close during production of the series last summer, bonding over '90s movies and television shows while hanging out "every single day," Sweeney said. "It was like summer camp. We became this huge family on set," she said. "We still FaceTime each other all the time."

In addition to handhelds, the cast was also given disposable cameras to capture candid moments on set — the results of which are all that and a bag of chips.

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix!

Courtesy of Netflix

"The relationships we had on the show were really grounded in the relationships we had off-camera," Eli Stevenson told MTV News. "That's what made the spark."

Looking at all of these behind-the-scenes clips and snapshots, you can definitely see that spark.