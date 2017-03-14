Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Just try to get 'Make Me Feel' out of your head after one play

Janelle Monáe Introduces Us To 'Django Jane' And The First Tracks Off Dirty Computer

Leave it to Janelle Monáe to floor us with not one, but two stunning new videos to herald in her new album, Dirty Computer.

If "Django Jane" and "Make Me Feel" offer any indication as to what to expect from the triple threat's latest, it's to expect the unexpected, because these two songs sound nothing alike — and the same goes for the vibes of their captivating visuals.

With "Make Me Feel," we get a Prince-invoking groove splashed with neon, plenty of long, flirtatious glances, and a choreographed sequence that has Monáe crawling through technicolor legs as if they were bars on a jungle gym. It's only February, but this is a strong Song of the Summer contender already.

"Django Jane" takes a fiery hip-hop detour: Monáe riffs on her successes with plenty of throws to her Oscar-nominated movies (2016's Moonlight and Hidden Figures) and her ArchAndroid past, but the track is laser-focused on her ambition with one liners for days.

"We gon' start a motherfuckin' pussy riot/Or we gon' have to put 'em on a pussy diet," "Hit the mute button/Let the vagina have a monologue" — you can pause "Django Jane" at any point and put a pin in any lyric, because the vast majority of them are legendary.

Dirty Computer drops April 27. Get ready.