A Chronological Guide To Michael B. Jordan's Anime Obsession

Michael B. Jordan has a secret romance. No, it isn't one with Lupita Nyong'o. Instead, Jordan's one true love is anime. For some reason, fans on social media are fascinated with the thought of the Black Panther actor loving Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Bleach. People are even going as far as comparing Killmonger's movie outfit to Vegeta and digging up old tweets of the actor asking manga sites when new chapters are going up.
Part of the joke lies in the fact that it's hard to imagine Jordan obsessing over the latest Sharingan transformation or how big or small Ichigo's Zanpakutō is at any moment. It is insane, charming, and ridiculous in the way only the internet can make the hobby of a celebrity. Below, we give a chronological guide to some of Jordan's funniest otaku moments.
-
Michael B. Uzumaki?
In 2011, Jordan let the world know "i love this shit." The expletive was directed at the show Naruto Shippuden, which follows the famous blond ninja in the second phase of his quest to become Hokage.
-
Michael B. and the "B" is for Bankai
Want to know how much Jordan loves shonen manga? A year after voicing his support for Naruto, he points out a specific chapter of the Bleach manga to show how deep his fandom runs. To his credit "The Fire 3" was indeed an insane chapter of Bleach and seeing Captain-Commander Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto unleash his Bankai was also incredible.
-
Keep Gohan's Name Outcha Mouth
By early 2013, Jordan's takes were downright spicy and disrespectful. Gohan's fight against Perfect Cell is a top 5 DBZ fight of all time. Besides how can Goku's first child peak as a teen when his Ultimate form almost beat Super Buu?
On the bright side, at least Jordan was still interacting with fans.
-
Guilty Pleasures
Jordan almost confesses his guilty pleasure is anime sitting next to his That Awkward Moment co-stars. Unfortunately, he scratches the word out and replaces it with women.
Anime is beautiful, Michael. Never feel guilty about enjoying it.
-
Dragon B. ZPhoto by John Lamparski/WireImage
In a 2015 interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, Jordan describes how he relaxes and his answer isn't a surprise.
"Catching up on Japanese anime," said Jordan. "As a kid, I read comics and watched Dragon Ball Z, so I got really into that style of animation. Now when I have time, I binge-watch cartoons from overseas. When I'm finished, I feel like I fell down a rabbit hole."
-
How Many Interviewers Know About His Anime Obsession?Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney
In 2015, it seemed like a game between Michael B. Jordan and publications to try and mention his love for anime in some way, shape, or form. In an interview with DuJour, the writer notes, "Jordan says he generally spends his downtime collecting graphic novels and obsessing over Japanese anime."
-
Michael B. Sandiego
During an interview with Vogue, Michael B. Jordan once again geeks out about anime. The funniest part is when the interviewer asks, "What's the location that you'd love to go to?" Jordan quickly says Tokyo, Japan and ends with the honest and true statement, "Anime is the best."