A Chronological Guide To Michael B. Jordan's Anime Obsession

Michael B. Jordan has a secret romance. No, it isn't one with Lupita Nyong'o. Instead, Jordan's one true love is anime. For some reason, fans on social media are fascinated with the thought of the Black Panther actor loving Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Bleach. People are even going as far as comparing Killmonger's movie outfit to Vegeta and digging up old tweets of the actor asking manga sites when new chapters are going up.

Part of the joke lies in the fact that it's hard to imagine Jordan obsessing over the latest Sharingan transformation or how big or small Ichigo's Zanpakutō is at any moment. It is insane, charming, and ridiculous in the way only the internet can make the hobby of a celebrity. Below, we give a chronological guide to some of Jordan's funniest otaku moments.