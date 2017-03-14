We Break Down Where Drake's $1 Million Went In The 'God's Plan' Video

Drake has been in a giving mood, and it all came to fruition in the video for "God's Plan." Over the course of almost six minutes, we see crying faces, smiling children, and Drake's generosity at the center of it all. Drizzy even hopped on Instagram stories to ask his followers to get into the giving spirit.
"I am not into challenges on IG," wrote Drake. "I find them annoying...but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing, just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread."
Viewers know the 6 God gave away $996,631.90 to the residents of Miami in the "God's Plan" video, which begs the question — where did all of that money go? There is so much happening onscreen that if you blink, you might miss the latest good deed from Toronto's reigning king.
Below, MTV News compiled a rundown of Drake's best deeds and how much they cost. Unfortunately, we probably didn't catch them all.
-
OVO Market Sweep
Total: $50,000
Drake gave Miami residents the most epic game of Supermarket Sweep. "Anything you guys want in the store is free," Drizzy says through a megaphone in the middle of the grocery store. According to E! News, the trip cost Graham $50,000.
-
Started Out Doin' College Shows
Total: $50,000
The Miami Hurricane reported that Drake gave a $50,000 check to Destiny James, a junior studying public health at the University of Miami. In an Instagram post thanking Drake, James wrote, "You don't understand what this means to me. I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you."
-
Icy Like the Frost School
Total: $10,000
Drake can also be seen giving the University of Miami Frost School of Music a $10,000 donation in the video.
-
Toy Story
Total: $69,500 donation = $50,000 directly to the shelter + $19,500 in Target gift cards to families
Drake donated a $50,000 check to the Lotus House Women's Shelter, which supports and provides for homeless women and children. On top of the donation, the Toronto rapper also handed out $150 Target gift cards to 130 women and toys for all the children, TMZ reports.
-
Fast Times At OVO High
Total: $25,000
A significant portion of the "God's Plan" video was filmed at Miami Senior High School in South Florida. Drake did more than let students be extras in the visual, He also gave $25,000 to the school and agreed to design OVO uniforms for the scholars, reports ABC News.
-
Fire And Desire
Total: $20,000
The City of Miami Fire Department also got some love from Graham with a $20,000 check.
-
Shut Down Saks Fifth
Total: $10,000 (honestly, probably a lot more)
The 6 God took over Saks Fifth for a special woman, Odelie Paret. The head of OVO was inspired by a Miami Herald story, which details how the housekeeper's commute can take almost three hours as she works at a physically demanding job to support her family. Drake and Antonio Brown from the Steelers reportedly treated the woman to a spa day, dinner at StripSteak, and a shopping spree.
-
Random Acts Of Kindness
Total: Priceless
Honestly, Drake gives away so much in the "God's Plan" video it is almost impossible to calculate it all without calling up the OVO accountant. We may never know what deal Drizzy got on the cars or the stack of cash he hands out to each family. Thankfully, that isn't the point. You don't have to be one of the biggest rappers alive to make someone's day. Sometimes all it takes is some well-choreographed dance moves and a kind deed.