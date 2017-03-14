We Break Down Where Drake's $1 Million Went In The 'God's Plan' Video

YouTube

Drake has been in a giving mood, and it all came to fruition in the video for "God's Plan." Over the course of almost six minutes, we see crying faces, smiling children, and Drake's generosity at the center of it all. Drizzy even hopped on Instagram stories to ask his followers to get into the giving spirit.

"I am not into challenges on IG," wrote Drake. "I find them annoying...but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing, just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread."

Viewers know the 6 God gave away $996,631.90 to the residents of Miami in the "God's Plan" video, which begs the question — where did all of that money go? There is so much happening onscreen that if you blink, you might miss the latest good deed from Toronto's reigning king.

Below, MTV News compiled a rundown of Drake's best deeds and how much they cost. Unfortunately, we probably didn't catch them all.