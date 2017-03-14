Michael B. Jordan And Steelo Brim Might Be Forced To Use Their SafeWord

Scott Everett White/MTV

Famous friendships still aren't safe.

SafeWord -- the hit comedy series where celebrity friends become frenemies all for a good laugh -- will return this summer to MTV on August 24. Terrence J will be back as host (he also serves as an executive producer).

So who's along for the roast-filled ride? We can confirm that Michael B. Jordan, Steelo Brim and cameos by Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae will be featured. They will join the ranks of SafeWord alums from Season 1 like Amber Rose, Ludacris, LaLa Anthony and Kevin Hart, to name a few.

A reminder of the rules: In each episode, celebrity guests (the "captains") will partner with laugh-out-loud comedians, including Carly Aquilino, Damien Dante Wayans, Jessimae Peluso, Jordan Rock, Klarity and Leonard Ouzts, will go head-to-head in hilarious games and social media challenges that push them out of their comfort zone. In the spirit of a friendly comedy roast, the celebs are tasked with taking the heat but can always stop the pain by using their “safeword.” At the end of every episode, the losing captain must answer three unfiltered questions while hooked up to a lie detector machine, completely at the mercy of their opponent.

Celebrity captains include:

Friday, August 24 at 11/10/c

Michael B. Jordan vs. Steelo Brim (f/ Tiffany Haddish and Issa Rae)

Friday, August 31 at 11/10/c

DJ Khaled vs. Diddy (f/ Fat Joe)

Friday, September 7 at 11/10/c

Tiffany Haddish vs. Jamie Foxx (f/ Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg)

Friday, September at 11/10/c

Jason DeRulo vs. Ta’Rhonda Jones

Friday, September 21 at 11/10/c

Karrueche Tran vs. Christina Milian

Friday, September 28 at 11/10/c

Amanda Seales vs. Nicole Byer

Friday, October 12 at 11/10/c

Khadijah Haqq vs. Malika Haqq

Friday October 19 at 11/10/c

Jay Pharaoh vs. Utkarsh Ambudkar (f/ King Bach)

Friday, October 26 at 11/10/c

Tip “T.I.” Harris vs. Lauren London

Ready for more SafeWord? Don't miss the season premiere on Friday, August 24 at 11/10c!