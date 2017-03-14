Chadwick Boseman And Michael B. Jordan Crack Up As They Avoid Black Panther Spoilers

MTV News

It hasn't even hit theaters yet, but the verdict is in: Black Panther is more than a Marvel movie; it's a cultural breakthrough. With a 97% Certified Fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, analysts are estimating the film will easily top the box office its opening weekend with up to a $170 million debut, which would completely smash the $152 million Presidents Day weekend record set by Deadpool in 2016.

"It's taken on a life of its own," Chadwick Boseman told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz, citing the fan art, posters, and fundraisers for kids to see the movie as proof. "It's amazing to watch it. The 'movie-ment' of it is very, very interesting. I've never seen anything like it before in my life."

Boseman stars as Black Panther himself, or T'Challa, as he's known when not in his superhero getup. He sat down next to his onscreen rival Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger) — whom he actually gets along with really, really well in real life — to share what they could, and maybe couldn't, say about the highly anticipated movie.

"You've never seen that African/African-American debate in film on this stage and this platform in this particular way," Boseman said. "And I think when you finish watching the film, you will continue to have it — or I'll continue to have it. You get to hear it."

Watch in the video above as the duo eases their way through subjects like working with renowned director Ryan Coogler and traveling to Wakanda, laugh about all those shirtless scenes (they're just doing what's on the page, OK?!), squirm when asked about the possibility of a Coogler-helmed Star Wars movie, and crack up as they delicately dance around spoilers about the philosophical conflict between their two characters, T'Challa hailing from a secluded African nation, and Killmonger from Oakland, California.

Black Panther hits theaters Friday, February 16.