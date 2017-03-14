Peter Parker Joins His Avenger Dads In Intense New Infinity War Footage

Marvel Studios

The last time we saw Peter Parker (Tom Holland), he declined Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) invitation to join the Avengers — and the shiny new Spider-Man suit that came with the job. But in Avengers: Infinity War, Spidey joins Earth's mightiest heroes for the fight of their lives against the mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin). And as the latest TV spot for the anticipated Marvel flick hints, he's also spending some quality time with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.

OK and his other Avenger dad, Iron Man. Check out the latest Infinity War teaser, which debuted during Sunday night's Super Bowl, below:

Other things to note about this footage: Captain America (Chris Evans) still doesn't have his shield; however, the bearded Cap does have a new Vibranium shield from Wakanda, courtesy of T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) insistence to "get that man a shield," and it looks even cooler than his old one; and the Avengers still appear to be scattered across the world, from New York to Wakanda to outer space, with the threat of Thanos looming.

If only we knew what — or who — Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) was staring at in the distance. My guess is that it has something to do with that Hulkbuster armor we caught a glimpse of in the first trailer. It's a good thing we only have to wait until May 4, 2018, to find out who's inside it. (It's got to be Bruce Banner, right?!)