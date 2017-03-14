Iggy Azalea Is Mostly Singing On Her New Pop Song With Quavo

YouTube

Four years after breaking big with The New Classic, Iggy Azalea has had a career that’s seen almost as many dips as peaks. But the Aussie rapper is still on the grind, and on Friday (February 2), she returned with the new single “Savior.”

There are two major surprises about this hooky, radio-friendly jam: 1) Featured artist Quavo doesn’t get his own verse and is instead relegated to hook duty, and 2) Iggy barely raps on it! This is Iggy in full-on pop mode, pondering over dancehall-inspired synths, “My heart beats for you only / I wonder if you even know me.” Quavo, meanwhile, lends his Auto-Tuned touch to the instantly hummable refrain: “I’ve been looking for a savior.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Iggy explained why the song hits home for her, saying, “It is not a record about you needing a man or a woman to come and save you in a relationship. It’s about you being your own savior and finding your own strength within yourself to figure it the fuck out. It’s a really hard record for me to have written and I think it’s going to be one I really struggle to perform, too, just ‘cause I’ll probably wanna cry every single time.”

She added in a separate tweet, "I just wanted to share what I went thru with depression for the last few years and spread a message that you can find your happy."

According to Genius, “Savior” is the lead single from Iggy’s upcoming sophomore album, Surviving the Summer (meaning Digital Distortion has apparently been scrapped once and for all). Keep your eyes peeled for the LP’s arrival this year.