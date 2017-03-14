5 Potential Story Lines For Nintendo's New Animated Mario Movie

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Nintendo of America

Mario is getting ready for his close-up! Nintendo announced that they're teaming up with Illumination Entertainment for an animated film about the video game hero, with help from original Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri, one of the men behind The Secret Life of Pets, Despicable Me, and Ice Age.

Unfortunately, that's all the information we have. Nothing about the cast, characters, or story line is available yet. So here are five things that the upcoming Mario movie could potentially be about.