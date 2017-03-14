Sen. Tim Kaine Weighs In On #MeToo, Midterms, And More

This November, America will experience one of the most anticipated midterm elections in its history and could make significant updates to our country's leadership, so long as voters – and candidates with fresh ideas – show up. On the congressional end, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 33 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contested, while the state and local level will see numerous contested elections as well.

Earlier this January, MTV News traveled to Washington, D.C. for a conversation with one of these such lawmakers up for re-election in November: Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA). As a sitting congressional representative and the former Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Sen. Kaine is uniquely positioned, currently working alongside a president he actively campaigned against in order to continue to serve the American people. I met with the senator at his office — lined with baseball memorabilia, tokens from his past missionary work, and nods to our mutual home state of Virginia — to discuss a range of issues affecting young people today; from the still unresolved status of DACA to what the local Virginia elections might signify for November's midterm elections.