This Powerful PSA Shows Why Representing Diverse Female Roles In TV And Film Matters

Media representation matters. Studies and personal stories alike show that when the people who are most marginalized in our society are represented in popular media, not only does their own self-esteem and well-being improve, but so does the way others view and understand these groups' experiences.

Yet these groups are still greatly underrepresented in the media — especially women. Studies show that women are still sexualized and misrepresented in ads, have had only one-third of speaking roles in movies over the past 10 years, and report the news far less frequently than do male broadcasters.

The #SeeHer movement wants to change that. #SeeHer, which is led by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), aims to increase the percentage of accurate portrayals of women and girls in U.S. advertising and media by 20 percent by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

Viacom is going to help by running a bold, PSA-style campaign that will educate, engage, and rally both the industry and fans of all Viacom Media Networks 365 days of the year. Watch the PSA, which shows not only the power of young girls seeing protagonists who look like them, but also the importance of active, boundary-pushing heroines, above.