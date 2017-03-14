Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Dakota Johnson Couldn't Help But Ogle The Stranger Things Kids In A Room Full Of Stars

Dakota Johnson is ready to clear the air on a very important issue. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (January 29), the Fifty Shades Freed star admitted that it wasn't Angelina Jolie she was looking at while Jennifer Aniston presented at the Golden Globes. She was actually peeping much bigger, way more interesting stars.

"Truthfully, I don't think that I was really, actually looking at her," Johnson said, prompting Fallon to inquire who she was eyeing, if not Jolie.

"There was the actual kids table, which was the Stranger Things table," Johnson began. "And I really love Stranger Things so much, like so much."

Her love led her to do "the thing that I hate the most" — she spent the night taking sneaky, zoomed-in iPhone videos of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink as they celebrated their show's successful second season to send to her fellow Stranger Things-obsessed friends.

Fallon called Johnson out for being "stalkery" before sharing one of her paparazzi-inspired videos.

And there you have it: Even in a room full of the biggest TV and movie stars, the Stranger Things kids know how to command a room.