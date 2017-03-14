Does Dylan O'Brien Think Stydia Will Wind Up Getting Married?

Teen Wolf may have concluded (sob), but Dylan O'Brien still has some thoughts about his on-screen alter ego Mieczyslaw Stiles Stilinski's connection with Lydia Martin. STYDIA!

The actor -- who is starring in the upcoming film Maze Runner: The Death Cure -- caught up with Buzzfeed and answered some burning Teen Wolf questions (while playing with some priceless puppies). First up: Does he think Stiles and Lydia will still end up getting married?

"Yeah! They're destined to be together," he answers in the clip below, but not before joking that the lovable Banshee is "complicated." A Beacon Hills nuptials -- with Scott McCall as best man, no doubt.

And speaking of the fella behind the True Alpha, how often does Dylan see Tyler Posey and his former co-stars?

"You know, not as often as we'd like!" DOB explains. "I think it's tough when you're trying to see people you know in the industry, everyone's always away or traveling. It's rare to be in the same place at the one time. Given all that, I'd say I see them pretty often! I see Tyler all the time."

Enjoy all of DOB in the video above and share your favorite Teen Wolf Stiles memories in the comments. And for a #TBT TW treat, enjoy the clip below featuring some Stydia highlights.