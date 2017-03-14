Christina Aguilera Teases First New Album In Five Years: ‘It’s Coming, Bitches’

Nobody can hold her down. Christina Aguilera has promised (again) that her eighth studio album is on the way.
The pop icon — who hasn’t released an album since 2012’s Lotus — has been saying for a few years that #CA8 is on the way, but it looks like she’s finally getting serious. On Monday night (January 22), she took to Instagram to respond to a message left on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In it, a fan expressed their impatience, and she sharply replied, “It’s coming bitches.”
Though we’ve heard Aguilera promise new music before, all signs point to a new release actually happening in 2018. Back in November, she pulled a Taylor Swift by scrubbing her Instagram of most of its content, save for a single post that promised “new things on the horizon.”
With Xtina’s new era seemingly upon us, here are five things we want to see from her.
Some bad bitch anthems
It’s high time Aguilera delivered another empowering boss anthem à la “Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down.” Judging by her recent Instagram activity, she’s definitely stepped up her diva game (that throne pic!), so here’s hoping she comes through.
A Spanish language song
After the recent domination of songs like “Despacito,” “Havana,” and Mi Gente,” Spanish language songs are HOT right now. That’s great news for someone like Aguilera, who got in touch with her Latin roots on the 2000 album Mi Reflejo. Reviving that sound for album No. 8 could totally work in her favor.
High-profile collaborations
Lotus was light on collaborations (just Cee Lo Green and Blake Shelton; meh), but this time around, it looks like we’re going to get more satisfying features. P!nk recently revealed that she had recorded a duet with Aguilera, and other rumored guests include Cardi B, Demi Lovato, and Mark Ronson. Plus, Aguilera recently hinted at some more behind-the-scenes collaborators when she posted a photo on Instagram with Janelle Monae, Anderson .Paak, go-to Drake producer Noah “40” Shebib, and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Thundercat. She captioned the star-studded snap, “family that slays together stays together.”
Stripped 2.0
Speaking to Wonderball back in 2015, Aguilera revealed that she was reuniting with writer and producer Linda Perry, who helped craft her iconic self-love anthem “Beautiful.” That’s great news, because “Beautiful” and the album it lives on, Stripped, are nothing short of iconic. If Aguilera could channel that 2002 record, it’d be a surefire hit.