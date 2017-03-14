Christina Aguilera Teases First New Album In Five Years: ‘It’s Coming, Bitches’

Getty Images

Here's what we want to see on her long-awaited eighth album

Nobody can hold her down. Christina Aguilera has promised (again) that her eighth studio album is on the way.

The pop icon — who hasn’t released an album since 2012’s Lotus — has been saying for a few years that #CA8 is on the way, but it looks like she’s finally getting serious. On Monday night (January 22), she took to Instagram to respond to a message left on her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In it, a fan expressed their impatience, and she sharply replied, “It’s coming bitches.”

Though we’ve heard Aguilera promise new music before, all signs point to a new release actually happening in 2018. Back in November, she pulled a Taylor Swift by scrubbing her Instagram of most of its content, save for a single post that promised “new things on the horizon.”

With Xtina’s new era seemingly upon us, here are five things we want to see from her.