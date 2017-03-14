Getty Images

Bryant calls the honor 'beyond the realm of imagination'

Kobe Bryant, Saoirse Ronan, And More React To Their Oscar Nominations

The 2018 Oscar nominations are finally here! The Academy just released the list of nominees for the most coveted awards in Hollywood, and this year’s list features some fresh faces among those who have become staples.

Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya scored their first noms ever alongside six-time Best Actor nominees Denzel Washington and Daniel Day-Lewis. Meryl Streep picked up her record-breaking 21st nomination in the Best Actress category, while Saoirse Ronan snagged her third and Margot Robbie her first.

Regardless of how old or new the experience is, the stars are moving through the same series of emotions: joy, gratitude, and pride. Here’s how they reacted.

Meryl Streep, The Post, Best Actress

"I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history- Proud of the film, and all her filmmakers. Thank you from a full heart."

Kobe Bryant, Dear Basketball, Best Animated Short

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“This is an unbelievable honor and I am beside myself with joy and gratitude. The entire team who made Lady Bird poured their heart and soul into it, and I am so deeply grateful to the Academy for their recognition. I couldn’t be prouder of my brilliant women who led the cast, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, and I am so thrilled that they were nominated for their beautiful performances. I am struggling to find the words to express how much the nomination for best director and best screenplay means to me — in a year where there are so many brilliant films by so many of my heroes of cinema — all I can say is thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird, Best Actress (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“To have been a part of a film like Lady Bird was a true privilege and I am incredibly grateful to the Academy for recognizing this wonderful story about the beauty and strength of women. I am especially thrilled to share this moment with Laurie Metcalf and our leader and director Greta Gerwig, who, like Lady Bird, is an incredible woman and a dear friend.”

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird, Best Supporting Actress (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“What a morning. I’m thrilled to be recognized with the incredible actresses in my category, and am grateful to the Academy for this amazing honor. Congrats to our fearless leader Greta and my ‘Lady Bird’ Saoirse Ronan for their nominations as well!”

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name, Best Actor (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Wow, what an incredible morning. I’m a bit in shock. The feeling of gratitude I have at the moment has less to do with individual achievement and more with the appreciation for the artists past honored in this category and all of the nominees of this year. I am in awe of the pedigree of the Academy. I am truly honored.



I’ve been traveling with Armie Hammer the last twelve hours. We land in two hours and we will be back in Italy together for the first time in a year and a half. Tonight we’re getting dinner with Luca Guadagnino. Without Luca’s true mastery and vision, and without Armie’s trust and guidance, without the public arts funding that made my high school education at LaGuardia possible, I wouldn’t be in this position. Thank you to those that made this possible, and the Academy, for this recognition.”

Jordan Peele, Get Out, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out, Best Actor (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“THIS DOES NOT MAKE SENSE. NOTHING LONGER MAKES SENSE ANYMORE.



I’m walking around in a daze. I’m so proud of Team Get Out. What a ride. What an experience. What a year. WHAT A TEAM. I’m so happy and proud of King Peele. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing us, wow. This is mental.



I don’t even understand, nothing makes sense. I cannot believe this, honestly.”

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water, Best Actress (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“I am so delighted for us all. To be honoured by the acknowledgement of my colleagues of fellow actors, filmmakers, writers, crew members is truly humbling. It is a privilege to tell such stories and to be able to make films that show there is a life beyond the life that people know – one that is not always seen. To be considered in this category along side these exceptional women is a real honour and gift in itself. Thank you with eternal gratitude dear Academy!”

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water, Best Supporting Actress

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, Best Director

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World, Best Supporting Actor

"I am absolutely thrilled to have received this nomination by the Academy. It was quite unexpected but incredibly gratifying. Everything has happened so quickly of late that I am still a trifled stunned but excited by it all."

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Best Supporting Actor (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Wow, this is an incredible honor. Thank you so much to the Academy. I am truly humbled and proud to be nominated alongside Willem, Richard, Christopher, and of course Woody. The support for our film has been remarkable and I share this recognition with the entire cast and crew. Thank you to Fox Searchlight for your unwavering support. I have been a working actor for a long time and this really means a lot.”

Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick, Best Original Screenplay

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread, Best Supporting Actress

“I am rather giddy with excitement at the wonderful news and extremely thankful and grateful that the Academy have honoured Paul Thomas Anderson, Daniel Day-Lewis, JoAnne Sellar, Megan Ellison, Daniel Lupi, Mark Bridges and Jonny Greenwood alongside myself with nominations today. It is also quite a day for my son Alfie Oldman - having both parents nominated in the same year.”

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour, Best Actor

“Firstly, I want to congratulate my fellow nominees, both in the acting categories and across the board. To be in such company is deeply, genuinely, humbling. To have the chance to play an iconic leader like Winston Churchill at this point in my career, was the opportunity of a lifetime and I am so happy that my colleagues and partners on this wonderful film have also been honored with nominations. I am overjoyed to be nominated, and proud to be part of this wonderful thing known as movie making!”

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, The Greatest Showman, Best Original Song (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Thank you so much to The Academy for recognizing “This is Me” with a nomination! We are honored to be included in such great company with our fellow nominees. We share this nomination with the amazingly talented creative team behind this movie. A special thanks goes to the singularly talented Keala Settle whose performance of this song elevates it in a way that we could only dream of. And to Hugh Jackman and Michael Gracey, thank you for taking a chance on us four years ago, before we had a film credit to our name, to help you bring your vision to life.”