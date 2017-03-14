Alison Brie Breaks Silence On Brother-In-Law James Franco's Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Getty Images

Just 10 days ago, actor James Franco was accused of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior by five women, including former students, in a bombshell Los Angeles Times report. Franco had addressed some of the allegations against him while promoting his film The Disaster Artist on the late-night circuit prior to the report's publication, but he's been silent since. His sister-in-law Alison Brie, however, broke her silence on the matter during a red carpet interview at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

When asked, in the spirit of transparency, about the allegations against Franco, Brie said, "I think that, above all, what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." Brie, who's married to Franco's younger brother Dave and also appears in The Disaster Artist, then added, "I obviously support my family."

"Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information," the GLOW star told E! News host Giuliana Rancic. "But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we’re all trying to do."

Alison Brie, Joanne Schermerhorn, Dave Franco, James Franco, and Betsy Franco-Feeney attend AFI Fest in November 2017.

According to the Los Angeles Times report, former students Hilary Dusome and Natalie Chmiel said that Franco would put "female students in uncomfortable situations beyond the normal parameters of acting class." Dusome recalled how the actor became upset during a shoot when none of the actresses agreed to take their tops off. Katie Ryan, another former student, said Franco "would always make everybody think there were possible roles on the table if we were to perform sexual acts or take off our shirts" [in film projects]. Additionally, actress Violet Paley recalled how Franco attempted to pressure her into oral sex in her car. The two were engaged in a consensual sexual relationship at the time.

Franco himself has publicly denied any wrongdoing, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert, "I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done... The things that I heard on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice, because they didn't have a voice for so long. I don't want to shut them down in any way."

"So if I've done something wrong, I will fix it," he added. "I have to."

Franco is nominated for male actor in a leading role at this year's SAG Awards. Last week, he skipped the Critics' Choice Awards, where he won the award for best actor in a comedy. Despite the allegations, he is still a favorite to score an Oscar nomination next week for his leading role in The Disaster Artist.