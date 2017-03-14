Kodak Black Films Police Raid On Instagram Live Before Getting Arrested

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Kodak Black and his fans, the Florida rapper is facing the possibility of more jail time. Yesterday (January 18), Black was arrested by the Broward County sheriff's office.

According to inmate details from the sheriff's database, Kodak faces seven charges including grand theft of a firearm, two charges of possession of weapon or ammo by an adult felon, possession of cannabis over 20 grams/synthetic cannabis over 3 grams, neglect of a child without great bodily harm, and two charges of probation violation or community control/felony.

Numerous videos of Black filming the event on Instagram Live have made it to YouTube.

In one of the videos, an unidentified man can be heard alerting Kodak that his phone is part of the search warrant.

"Your phone's part of the search warrant," said the man. "You're not going to get your phone back."

Kodak's run-in with the law yesterday isn't his first. Most recently, Kodak was released from jail in June 2017 after serving 97 days of a 364 day sentence for a house arrest violation. To read an extensive breakdown of Kodak's past legal troubles you can go here.