Wedding Sitch: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Engaged

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may have resisted relationships at the Jersey Shore, but that was the old Mike. Now, the MTV star is ready for a lifelong commitment: Mike and his longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce are engaged! Us Weekly was first to report the news.

“I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world,” he told the magazine. “I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

A bit of history about the future Mr. and Mrs. Situation Sorrentino: The couple reconnected after Mike's JS days (when he was dodging grenades and landmines) after dating in college for nearly four years.

"We had gone our separate ways, but we parted on good terms and always kept in touch," Lauren revealed to Us Weekly back in 2015. "We were on our own different paths in life. Timing is everything — we circled back to each other about two years ago, and we kind of picked back up where we left off."

Fast-forward to tonight's Jersey Shore Family Vacation installment: Mike revealed his plans to pop the question to his ladylove (as seen in the clip below).

And now Mike will need to figure out if he needs a shirt BEFORE the shirt at his wedding! Offer your congrats to Mike and Lauren in the comments, and be sure to keep watching Jersey Shore Family Vacation every week to see more of the couple's story and how Mike asks for Lauren's hand in marriage.