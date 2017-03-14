Aziz Ansari Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

'It was true that everything did seem okay to me...'

After an anonymous, extremely graphic account of a night out with Aziz Ansari described how he "ignored clear non-verbal cues" in a sexual encounter, the Master of None star has responded to these allegations by saying he believed the encounter to be consensual.

In a lengthy post published by babe, a woman under the pseudonym of Grace recalls meeting Ansari at an Emmy party, going on a date, feeling coerced when they got back to his apartment after dinner, and telling him how she felt about his behavior the next day.

Ansari's response acknowledges the night he spent with Grace, and stresses that he believed their "sexual activity" to be "completely consensual."

"In September of last year, I met a woman at a party," his statement reads. "We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue."