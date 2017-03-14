The Summer Of '84 Trailer Is Basically Stranger Things With Serial Killers

Gunpowder & Sky

If you're in desperate need of a Stranger Things fix, and don't feel like waiting until 2019 for a new season, then you're in luck. Summer of '84 is a forthcoming coming-of-age horror flick that might as well be called Stranger Things With Serial Killers.

Set during the, uh, summer of 1984, four high school friends — who just so happen to be a group of outcasts who argue about Star Wars, read comic books, hit up the arcade, and ride their bikes around their sleepy suburban town — set out to find the identity of the local Cape May killer. Of course things take a dangerous turn when they discover that the serial killer they've been tracking might be Davey's (Graham Verchere) next-door neighbor. Cue the jump scares!

With its '80s nostalgia and throwback synth score, this will obviously draw a lot of comparison to Stranger Things, but here the scares are grounded in something scarier than a parallel dimension: real life. The best coming-of-age stories are about a loss of innocence, and Summer of '84 seems to be heavily influenced by the Reagan-era fear that once plagued the country. As one character says, "The suburbs are where the craziest shit happens."

Directed by filmmaking trio François Simar, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell — known collectively as RKSS — Summer of '84 is set to premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, which kicks off in Park City, Utah, next week.