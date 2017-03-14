Travis Scott And Quavo Get Their Jurassic Park On Performing With A Big Lizard

Getty Images

If there is one rap trend that needs to begin in 2018, it's performing with exotic lizard creatures on late-night shows. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Travis Scott and Quavo decided to bring a large monitor lizard onstage to help them perform "Eye 2 Eye," featuring Takeoff.

As the three rapped in front of their Ralph Steadman-illustrated desert-scape, the scaly guy chilled in the back. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram story, Quavo can be seen petting the majestic beast. Overall, there seems to be some confusion on whether the animal is a Komodo dragon or an Asian Water Monitor lizard. Considering a Komodo dragon can kill with a venomous bite, it is probably safe to assume the beautiful emerald soul onstage is the Komodo's more friendly brethren.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Ralph Steadman discussed working with Scott and Quavious on the album's cover art.

"Some emails came through from Travis's team about mid-November," said Steadman. "I had to familiarize myself with this whole new world of rap. I liked Travis and Quavo's faces and their dreadlocks. I knew I could make some use of those. The feature was positive. There was no aggression. There was a sense of life, laughter, and hope."