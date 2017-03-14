Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Vince Staples In Explosive New Black Panther Teaser

Getty Images

Last week closed out with the first explosive taste of the upcoming soundtrack to the Marvel movie Black Panther, which came courtesy of Kendrick Lamar, who co-produced the film's soundtrack along with TDE's Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. That song, "All the Stars," found Kendrick teaming up with SZA for a cinematic slow burn that promises to sound even better via movie-theater surround sound.

On Monday (January 8), we got our next sample of the soundtrack via a Black Panther TV spot that aired during the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Georgia — where Kendrick was also the halftime performer.

This one features Kendrick alongside Vince Staples on a relentless, pounding track that once again feels fitting given how much stuff explodes in the clip.

In addition to producing and (obviously) writing and performing for the soundtrack, Kendrick's curating it. "The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture," he said in a release at the time of its announcement.

And though there's no full public tracklist yet for the soundtrack, we'll just have to keep imagining it all sounds as good and as fitting as these two tracks.

Black Panther is set for a February 16 release date, but as the teaser will remind you, tickets are already on sale.