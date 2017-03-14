WireImage/Getty Images/FilmMagic

The red carpet was dominated by princess, ballerina, and surprising punk looks

Relive The 2003 Golden Globe Looks Of Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston, And More

This year's Golden Globes red carpet is going to feature black gowns, black dresses, black jumpsuits, black tuxedos, and black everything else. While that may sound a little drab, it's actually quite powerful.

Women attending the ceremony decided to all wear black in solidarity with the women speaking out against sexual harassment and inequality in Hollywood. Men later confirmed that they, too, will be layering on their finest black attire for the awards season opener. It's very likely going to be the most compelling red carpet in the Golden Globes' 75-year history.

As we prepare for the blackout, let's see how far we've come and take a look back at a time 15 years ago when colorful eyeshadow and mild punk influences popped up alongside tutus and updos. Here's your Golden Globes red carpet rewind to 2003: