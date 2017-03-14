Skylar Astin Just Gifted Us With Never-Before-Seen Pitch Perfect Rehearsal Footage

Universal Pictures

UPDATE (12/29/17, 6:35 p.m. ET): Rebel Wilson has also released never-before-seen footage of a 2011 Barden Bellas rehearsal on her YouTube channel, in which Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and the rest of the ladies practice their ICCA Regionals and Semifinals routine of "The Sign," "Eternal Flame," and "Turn the Beat Around."

Pitchmas isn't over yet! Thanks to Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin, we have brand new Barden Treblemakers content to enjoy, even though the guy group doesn't appear in the third film.

Astin, who played Jesse Swanson in the first two films, posted never-before-seen rehearsal clips from before the acapella franchise was even a franchise.

In the clips, Astin is joined by Adam DeVine (as Treblemakers leader Bumper Allen) and the rest of the group, minus Tony winner Ben Platt, "who was probably at a fitting or something," Astin wrote. They run through movements for "Right Round," which they performed at the ICCA Regionals and their "Bright Lights Big City" and "Magic" mashup, performed at the Finals.

The moves aren't quite as tight as they are in the film, with some shouted-over commands and reminders, giving us a unique look at all the work that goes into a second place act.

Despite his absence from the newest installment, Astin continues to be an ardent supporter of the franchise, thanks, in part, to wife Anna Camp, a "damn star" who has appeared in all three films.

The two lovebirds met while filming the first Pitch Perfect, but didn't begin dating until months after its release in June 2013. They married in September 2016 surrounded by all of their aca-amazing friends.

We think it's safe to say that this newly released footage was the start of something big.