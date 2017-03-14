When You Fall, Kesha's Greatest Showman Song Will Help You Stand Back Up

Noam Galai/Getty

After inspiring fans with songs like "Praying" and "Rainbow," Kesha is closing out 2017 with yet another powerful anthem: a cover of "This Is Me," off the magical Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Originally sung by Keala Settle, "This Is Me" is a feel-good tune that builds and builds and builds until, eventually, whatever's bringing you down doesn't feel so overwhelming anymore. The lyrics remind you to be your fearless, unapologetic self, no matter what other people think: "When the sharpest words wanna cut me down / I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out / I am brave, I am bruised / I am who I'm meant to be, this is me."

The Greatest Showman, out now, features music penned by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, an Oscar- and Tony-winning duo. You can thank them for Zac Efron and Zendaya's duet, "Rewrite the Stars," which is basically a 2017 version of Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' iconic "Breaking Free" performance from High School Musical.

In the MTV News interview below, Pasek and Paul explain how musicals and Disney movies like Aladdin inspired The Greatest Showman soundtrack, including songs like "This Is Me."