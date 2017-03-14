Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Following The Force Awakens To Box Office Glory

Lucasfilm

The Force is definitely with Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, and the rest of the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, because the eighth episode of George Lucas's epic is taking over the galaxy — and the box office, too.

Its predecessor, The Force Awakens, smashed every box office record out there when it opened in theaters in December 2015: It earned the distinction of being the only movie to clear a $100 million gross in a single day, and went on to become the biggest domestic opening for a film, ever, with $247.9 million earned over the course of its debut weekend.

Two years later, The Last Jedi is following suit: It's officially the second film to ever cross the $100 million mark in one day, having brought in $104.8 million on Friday (compared to the $116 million The Force Awakens earned on its opening night).

If predictions hold, The Last Jedi is looking at an opening north of $215 million, which would make it the best film opening of 2017 by a wide margin. Beauty and the Beast's debut sum of $170 million is still the number to beat, though it appears that Monday will see Belle and company taking second place to Rey, Poe, Finn, and the Resistance once the box office numbers are finalized.

This is all to say that the latest chapter in the story of Skywalker was definitely in good hands with director Rian Johnson, and that it's doing right by its legacy as far as audiences are concerned. (Also: The porgs totally helped, no matter what Boyega has to say about 'em.)