Boogie's New Song Is A Perfect Example Of Why Eminem Signed Him

Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

Honest, sardonic, and wise beyond his years, Boogie is the latest rap export from Compton, California. In October, he was signed to Eminem's Shady Records after years of producing small, sticky, and addictive internet hits like "Bitter Raps" and "Oh My." While Shady Records is home to lyricists like Slaughterhouse and Yelawolf, there is something special that differentiates Boogie from other rappers under the house Em built.

"Violence," featuring Masego, sounds like a "what are we" text condensed into audio form. Boogie's first song under the imprint is an unorthodox love song that revels in the realism of a relationship instead of the fantasy. On the song's second verse, Boogie perfectly encapsulates the main theme of the track when he raps, "The lost morals of my generation / Why we need heartbreak for inspiration."

When Boogie was signed in October, Eminem gave his seal of approval, saying, “Boogie is everything I look for in an MC. Unique voice and point of view combined with crazy wordplay. This is a great fit and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

In an interview with XXL, Boogie described what it's like being signed to the Detroit rapper.

"It's unreal," he said. "It makes me wanna work harder ’cause the way he raps, and you can tell the hours he put into it, as far as the technical aspect of rap. Whether you're a fan of Em, think he got bars or not, just listen to the technical part of Em and that's enough. That puts pressure on me ’cause I know I gotta work hard ’cause I know he signed me because he wants me to be bigger than what he did. So that's a lot of pressure on me."

If "Violence" is any indication of his output under Shady, we're excited to hear more from the California MC.