This Guy And His Dog Are Nothing Short Of Amazing

In a sneak peek of Rob Dyrdek's new show, a man and his best friend perform some unreal tricks

Dogs are known as "man's best friend," and the bond they share is nothing short of amazing. Some proof: a sneak peek of this week's Amazingness episode, in which master of ceremonies Rob Dyrdek introduces a special owner/canine duo.

"This next act has a pet that's just as incredible as he is," the MTV host states in the clip, above. Something tells us this pooch isn't just fetching a bone or giving a paw high-five.

So what can the pair do together? Watch their unreal tricks, and see if they take the top spot on this week's installment this Friday at 10:30/9:30c! Plus, want to show off your amazing talent? Enter Amazingness’ digital talent show here for a chance to win some major cash.