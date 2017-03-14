Kendrick Lamar Might Be Releasing A DAMN. Collector's Edition In Reverse

Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Deck the halls with boughs of Lamar, because it looks like we're all in for a TDE treat this holiday season. According to a link that was briefly listed on Microsoft's online store before being removed, Kendrick Lamar is reportedly releasing a collector's edition of DAMN.

The most revealing part of the information was the revelation that the collector's edition will have a new cover and reversed tracklist with "DUCKWORTH." being the first track instead of "BLOOD." Some fans on Twitter are even posting what looks like physical copies of the release.

In August, Kendrick Lamar confirmed with MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson the popular fan theory that DAMN. could be played in reverse.

“I think like a week after the album came out, [fans] realized you can play the album backwards,” said Kendrick. “It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm. It’s one of my favorite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”

“I don’t think the story necessarily changes, I think the feel changes,” said Kendrick. “The initial vibe listening from the top all the way to the bottom is ... this aggression and this attitude. You know, ‘DNA,’ and exposing who I really am. You listen from the back end, and it’s almost the duality and the contrast of the intricate Kendrick Lamar. Both of these pieces are who I am.”

So if you're tired of playing DAMN. backwards in a Spotify playlist, Kung-Fu Kenny might have you covered very soon.