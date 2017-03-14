Margot Robbie Is Developing Her Own 'Totally Separate' Harley Quinn Movie

Warner Bros.

Produced by Robbie, this one will be all about Harley and her 'girl gang' (but it has nothing to do with Gotham City Sirens)

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn left quite an impression on moviegoers (and Warner Bros. executives) last year. The unhinged troublemaker made her big-screen debut in David Ayer's heavily maligned Suicide Squad, and while the film itself failed to impress critics, Robbie's electric performance was a rousing success. Months before Amanda Waller's Task Force X hit had even theaters, the studio fast-tracked its first Harley Quinn spinoff feature starring the Gotham City Sirens. A year later, an "insane and twisted" Joker and Harley flick was announced.

Now, Robbie is developing a "totally separate" Harley Quinn movie of her own with the studio via her LuckyChap Entertainment production company. (If you're counting, that's three Harley Quinn movies in development, plus a Suicide Squad sequel and an animated series in the works.) Speaking to MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz at a recent press day for I, Tonya, Robbie revealed that she's been working on her female-centric Harley movie for the past two years.

"I've been working on a separate spin-off for Harley for a while now," she said, adding that her take would give the wacky DC villainess the "girl gang" she was so desperately missing in Suicide Squad. "I want to see her with other women," Robbie said. "I kept saying it while we were filming Suicide Squad. I was like, 'She needs her girlfriends.'"

Honestly, that sounds like a brilliant idea. If the success of Wonder Woman proved anything, it's that female narratives told the right way, by female storytellers, can be critically and commercially successful at the box office. And when it comes to Harley Quinn and all of the other badass women in Batman's rogues gallery, there's a lot of potential. Not to mention, Harley really needs a girlfriend who can tell her to dump the Joker.

Still, Robbie isn't quite sure which of Harley's multiple spinoffs will be first into production. Though, she's confident she'll be stepping back into Harley hot pants sometime next year.

"I, honestly, don't think anyone knows what's going to be the next thing to happen, but I think everyone's keen to get Harley back on screen," she said. "So everyone is working on lots of different versions of what that could be."