Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Aoki Foundation

Bet You Can Guess Which Song Blink-182 Blessed Steve Aoki With For His Birthday

As if Blink-182 would even think of performing another tune at a dear pal's birthday party.

Steve Aoki turns 40 tomorrow (November 30), but the DJ and super-producer did more than ring in his next year with friends, family, and one of his favorite bands. He turned the occasion into an opportunity to do tons of good with his Aoki Foundation, which raises funds for brain science research and regenerative medicine.

The intimate shindig boasted a small, star-studded guest list that included from Tara Reid, Fred Durst, and Aoki's nieces, along with performances from T-Pain and the pop-punk trio (and his occasional collaborators), who delivered an acoustic rendition of "What's My Age Again?" They raised $500,000 during the party via auction for the foundation, with the host contributing $50,000 himself to the cause.

Watch their birthday version of one of their biggest hits below. Happy birthday, Steve! Get that cake!