Beware Of Jack-Jack's Eyeball Lasers In The New Incredibles 2 Teaser

Disney-Pixar

In the final moments of The Incredibles, we found out that the youngest member of the Parr family, baby Jack-Jack, had superpowers that put even those of his older siblings and his parents to shame.

Now, we know that the little dude is not only capable of bursting into flame in the most convenient of moments — he can shoot LASERS OUT OF HIS TINY EYEBALLS, along with LIGHTNING BOLTS and EVEN MORE FIRE in Incredibles 2.

This clip clocks in at under a minute, so we don't get a huge sense of what's going down in the sequel to the 2004 Disney-Pixar hit. We do know that Jack-Jack is a force to be reckoned with, and that he's a natural when it comes to working in the family business.

Check out the teaser below, which features Jack-Jack being all adorable and accidentally torching the top of his dad's head.

Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15, 2018.