Demi Lovato Has A Dude On A Dog Leash In Sirah’s New Video

YouTube

Demi Lovato’s had no shortage of jaw-dropping music video moments, from her foam-filled hot tub games in “Sorry Not Sorry” to her secret agent fantasy in “Confident.” But now she’s truly one-upped herself with her co-starring role in pal Sirah’s new video.

For the Skrillex-produced “Dead Beat,” Sirah returned to the palm-tree lined streets of South Central, her L.A. hometown. The video begins with old home footage of her parents in the ‘80s — Sirah explained to Entertainment Weekly that the song is a tribute to her father, who died when she was 12 years old. In between shots of her and her dancers, Sirah and Demi mean mug in a bedroom. There’s cash scattered on the sheets, and… is that Demi holding a man by a dog leash? Why, yes. Yes, it is. Told you it was memorable.

Sirah explained to EW, “I called and told [Demi] I was going to come by in lingerie with a shirtless man wearing a dog leash and throw money on her in the most intimate location possible: her bedroom.”

Count this as Demi and Sirah’s coolest and fiercest video since 2015’s “Waitin for You.” Can’t wait to see what they’ll do next.