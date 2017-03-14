Surprise! Jordin Sparks Got Secretly Married And Is Expecting Her First Child

Getty Images

Jordin Sparks has been quite the busy lady lately, and she’s sharing her big news all at once. The 27-year-old singer revealed to People on Tuesday (November 14) that she secretly got married over the summer and she’s expecting her first child. Because taking “One Step at a Time” is so 2008.

The American Idol winner and aspiring model Dana Isaiah tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony back in July. Sparks told People they eloped during a vacation in Hawaii and were joined by a small group of friends. A month later, she found out she was pregnant.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks said. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountaintops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

Sparks and Isaiah, 25, began dating in April. They were (oh-so-adorably) introduced by their mothers, who put them together in a group text because Isaiah wanted to move to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career. Now, the couple is settled in L.A. and excited to continue their lives together.

“I'm extremely grateful because life is nuts,” Sparks said. “This is the best part so far because I have [Dana] and I have this little one and I have a new family. I'm the most content I've ever been in my life.”

Congrats to the happy newlyweds and parents-to-be!