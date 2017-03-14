A Stormzy Fan Lied To His Mom And Is Getting The Ultimate Gift In Return

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for MTV

The world is full of struggle rappers and the supportive moms worried about the viability of their children becoming successful musicians in 2017. This dynamic reared its head in October when an aspiring rapper went viral after posting a tweet where he admits to lying to his mom about working with Stormzy. In a testament to his good nature, Stormzy took it upon himself to help the young man save face with his mother and offered to collaborate.

This past Sunday (November 12), at the EMA, MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson caught up with the grime MC to see how the track is coming along. "We're talking now. He sent me over the beat," said Stormzy. "He sent me over the a cappella. We're still padding in the art. And we're going to be in the studio within the next hopefully week or two. It's still definitely happening."

Stormzy also explained his reasoning for helping the young fan out. "It's one of them things I saw, and I said, you know what, why not, why not, like why not? I can do it. It's not gonna be like a whole year out of my time. It will take me like 24 hours in the studio."

Shout out to Stormzy for making a fan's dream come true. One lie to your mom at a time.