Thor's Theme Song Just Launched A Jack Black Vs. Chris Hemsworth 'Battle Of The Jams'

(Can someone please explain to Chris Hemsworth what this means before we begin though)

Jack Black heard about a certain Led Zeppelin song getting a ton of play in Thor: Ragnarok, and he is PISSED — and ready to do what needs to be done to reclaim the tune in all its glory.

The track in question, "Immigrant Song," is so brilliantly used in the third Thor flick that it's now inextricably linked with the God of Thunder, and should be known to all as Thor's anthem from here on out. Black has a problem with that: In 2003's School of Rock, he plays an accidental music teacher who opens the ears of his students to Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and, yup, Zeppelin.

The English rock icons rarely license out their music for use in films and television, and so the inclusion of "Immigrant Song" on the School of Rock soundtrack was a legendary one — and a lucky one, too, as it made for one of the most memorable moments in the movie.

As such, Black's slightly irked at the prospect of Thor: Ragnarok stepping on School of Rock's toes when it comes to working with Robert Plant's sky-high screams.

He responded by challenging Chris Hemsworth and the whole Thor: Ragnarok crew to a School of Ragnarok Battle of the Jams. Dude. Is. Determined.

"It's come to my attention that someone kind of stole that chunk of our movie, and put it in their movie," he griped via Instagram of the "Immigrant Song" swipe. "That's right. I'm talking about Thor: Ragnarok. Totally bit our style, totally poached our jam, and now they're parading around town like they thought of it! Well, you don't get to do that and get away with it, bro. I'M CALLING YOU OUT, THOR."

But that's not all: Black is currently shooting The House With A Clock In It’s Walls, and he got his fellow cast members and the crew (including director Eli Roth) involved for the first volley in this battle.

Hemsworth was both amused and confused, but hey: He likes jam! All kinds! Especially the kind you spread on toast! If a battle involves that kind of jam or the Eddie Vedder-fronted kind, he's extremely game!

Still, he accepted Black's advance.

"You're right! You got me! Guilty as charged!" he admitted. "We stole 'Immigrant Song' from you. But guess what? You stole it, too. And as Oscar Wilde once said, 'Talent borrows and genius steals.' So, we're both guilty of the same crime."

He laughed, said he had no idea what a "battle of the jams" means, exactly, but whatever — he's down. Stay tuned for the next Hemsworth-helmed chapter of this School of Ragnarok battle, one that hopefully includes director Taika Watiti, Tom Hiddleston, and the rest of the hilarious Marvel gang. May the highest belter win.