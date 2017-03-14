Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Taking Hamilton (And Himself!) To Puerto Rico

Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda is definitely not throwing away his shot when it comes to helping out in the wake of Hurricane Maria: He's bringing Hamilton to Puerto Rico, and he's also going to be taking the stage in the role he originated for the first time since he left its Broadway run.

Playbill reports that Hamilton will be mounted at San Juan's Teatro UPR from January 8–27, 2018.

Miranda has turned his social media feeds into fundraising vehicles for the Hispanic Federation's UNIDOS fund in the wake of the devastating storm, and assembled a star-studded crew for "Almost Like Praying," his benefit track featuring Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, and more.

In a statement, Miranda shared that bringing his smash musical to Puerto Rico was a dream he's held onto since Hamilton first opened at New York's Public Theater in 2015, and that returning to the island — which is home to various members of his family — to mount the show has been a huge priority for him.

"When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role," he said. "In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."