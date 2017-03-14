Challenge Comeback: How Does Brad Think The Game Has Changed?

Rene Cervantes

Brad last donned a Challenge uniform when he and his fellow Red Team members crushed Cutthroat and emerged victorious. Now, after a seven-plus years hiatus, the Real World: San Diego alum is back on familiar MTV ground and vying for a second win on Vendettas.

"I’m here with a fresh and clean slate -- I’m excited to here," the three-time runner-up (for The Duel, The Gauntlet III and The Duel II) revealed to MTV News about his return. "I’ve met a lot of new people and reconnected with people I’ve known in the past. I feel like I have a lot of good relationships that I’m managing in this house; however, that could change any day or any moment. If anybody tries to jeopardize my position, revenge will immediately be taken against that person."

While Brad is a tad rusty when it comes to the politics and strategy, he isn't letting his lengthy Challenge absence affect his potential play.

"I don’t feel like the game has changed a whole lot," Brad stated about Season 31. "There’s new faces, but that’s to be expected. I trained the best I could to be as prepared as possible. I feel great -- I’m kind of just rolling with the punches."

Are you excited to see Brad back? Sound off in the comments