Watch Frank Ocean Vogue In Sparkly Leggings At His 30th Birthday Party

Getty Images

Frank Ocean turned 30 on Friday (October 27), and he celebrated over the weekend by throwing a party that has to be seen to be believed.

Sure, Ocean’s the kind of guy who keeps a low profile in the public eye, but his birthday ball was anything but understated. The soirée was apparently inspired by Paris is Burning, a 1990 documentary film about New York City’s golden age of drag parties. Ocean befittingly rocked sparkly pink leggings for the occasion, voguing alongside drag queen Gia Gunn and presumably earning a perfect score on the catwalk.

In further fabulous details, SZA and Tyler, the Creator were reportedly among the stars in attendance, and Ocean blew out candles on an Eiffel Tower-shaped birthday cake. Footage from the party hit social media over the weekend, and you can see some of the highlights below.

Congrats to Ocean for truly making “30, flirty, and thriving” an actual honest assessment.