Getty Images

Demi Lovato Is Going On Tour And Bringing The Most Famous DJ With Her

Demi Lovato's been begging for you to tell her you love her, and now you'll finally get the chance when she hits the road next year.

After teasing a “major announcement,” Demi kept her promise by revealing a 20-date North American tour on Thursday (October 26), in support of her recently released sixth album, Tell Me You Love Me. Kicking off in San Diego on February 26, the tour will make stops all around the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on March 31 in Tampa, Florida.

As if that news wasn't exciting enough, Demi also revealed that she'll be bringing the most famous DJ in the world along with her. DJ Khaled, that is.

“They didn't want us to go on tour together... #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled,” Demi and Khaled wrote in similar Twitter posts. Their tour team-up comes just weeks after their surprise performance at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, where Khaled joined Demi for "Sorry Not Sorry.”

Here's what you need to know about snagging tickets, Lovatics: Citi cardmembers can purchase U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Monday (October 30) at 10 a.m. local time. Fan registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will also be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. See the full list of tour dates below.

February 26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

February 28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 2 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

March 3 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 7 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 9 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 14 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 19 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 24 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 28 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 30 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

March 31 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena