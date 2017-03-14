Why Wasn't Teen Mom OG's Maci Told About Ryan's Treatment Plans?

Maci previously revealed that Ryan's wife Mackenzie "didn't really give any information" regarding his treatment. And during this week's Teen Mom OG episode, the mother of three had no warning that he was going to be coming home after completing less than a month in a rehab facility and was surprised when she received firm text messages asking to see Bentley.

"I was never kept in the loop with anything to do with it, so I had no idea what was going on," Maci told Taylor at the end of the installment (relive it below). "I don't even know what place he went to -- no one would tell me."

But looking back, why does Maci think Mackenzie wasn't open about Ryan's time away?

"I don’t think Mackenzie communicated with me about Ryan’s treatment because it was a very difficult and confusing time," she told MTV News. "It’s not like any of us had ever been through something like this or had to go down that path. It’s really hard to know what to do when it is such a tough time. I’m not sure the reason, but I can understand why she wouldn’t have."

But what do you think? Should Mackenzie have informed Maci about Ryan's recovery? Or was it best to keep the personal information regarding her husband to herself? Offer your thoughts in the comments, and to see how the dynamics between Maci, Ryan and their loved ones progress, be sure to keep watching Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c.